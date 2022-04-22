Concept note: The Philippines - Pilot Programmatic Partnership

Extreme weather events are increasing in frequency and intensity due to climate change, while conflicts are driving consistent and unsustainable increases in humanitarian needs. Combined, they are pushing acute hunger to new heights reaching a five-year high in 2020.

A strategic shift from responding to predictable shocks to anticipating their impacts has the potential to break the cycle of growing dependence on humanitarian aid. This approach - commonly known as anticipatory action - establishes risk-monitoring systems linked to flexible finance and standard operating procedures by delivering support to protect people’s lives and livelihoods ahead of forecast shocks.

Anticipatory action can be delivered through a variety of modalities, including through national social protection systems. Social protection systems consist of policies and programmes designed to address economic, environmental and social vulnerabilities to food insecurity and poverty. Linking anticipatory action to social protection means making better use of existing infrastructure to reach and proactively support vulnerable populations ahead of forecasted shocks.

Recognizing the clear effectiveness of this approach, the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO) established a three-year pilot partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to explore and strengthen the critical link between these two approaches. This concept note unpacks the activities for Year 1 of this partnership in the Philippines.