Compendium of Permanent Housing Interventions in Post-Yolanda Rehabilitation in Eastern Visayas, Philippines

Background

The UNDP is one of the development organizations which immediately responded to Typhoon Yolanda through assistance to the affected LGUs and communities in debris clearing and waste management, livelihood assets replacement, and restoring basic capacities for disaster risk reduction. In line with the government’s strategy of advancing from humanitarian assistance to recovery and rehabilitation, UNDP’s programme support also moved from early recovery to longer-term interventions. With funding commitment from the European Union (EU) and the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), UNDP is currently implementing a comprehensive recovery and rehabilitation project in selected Yolanda-affected communities in the Visayas under its Typhoon Yolanda Recovery and Resilience in the Visayas (TRRV) framework. The components of the projects are: disaster-resilient public infrastructure, sustainable livelihoods, resettlement of displaced populations, waste management, and support to recovery coordination and local capacities for disaster risk reduction and management.

The component on Resettlement of Displaced Populations addresses land management issues and modeling of disaster resilient shelters. UNDP aims to contribute to address the shelter gap through the ongoing construction of 165 permanent shelters in designated resettlement sites identified by the three priority LGUs, namely: Tacloban, Ormoc, and Hernani at 55 housing units each under the EU support while another 67 units under the KOICA project. It has adopted the “building back better” principle by building housing units that adhere to higher construction standards of model typhoon-resilient shelters that could withstand wind speeds of 300kph or more, which were experienced during Super Typhoon Yolanda. UNDP has contracted the homeowners association (HoA) composed of shelter beneficiaries of each project site to construct their respective housing units.

Part of UNDP’s commitment under this component is to provide technical assistance to the national government agencies and LGUs through fielding of consultants and conduct of relevant studies and researches and IEC campaigns on resettlement issues and rights of displaced persons. To provide the government and other development partners with a comprehensive reference of workable approaches to resettlement that adheres to the basic government requirements and international declarations especially the Rights to Adequate Housing, a compendium of resettlement approaches, packages, and physical designs done or being implemented by different agencies in Eastern Visayas has been prepared.

The NEDA Region 8 expressed the importance of this endeavor to contributing to two successor plans, the Regional Physical Framework Plan 2015-2045 and the Regional Development Plan 2017-2022 as well as other plans of the region. This is also in keeping with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 which highlights the need for sharing knowledge, expertise, and lessons learned to promote the incorporation of disaster risk management into post-disaster recovery and rehabilitation processes.

Objectives

The compendium aims to:

Highlight the distinctive approaches, good practices and lessons learned from implementing these projects as well as the critical importance of integrating disaster risk management and climate change considerations into the social and economic development processes of areas and localities. Inform policy and programme reforms of the Philippine government and development partners’ resettlement and housing programmes in general, and post-disaster resettlement programmes in particular.

Featured Resettlement Projects

Yolanda Permanent Housing Programme in Region VIII - NHA

Located in North Tacloban for 14,433 families, the Region VIII NHA Yolanda Permanent Housing Programme follows standard of DPWH using permaform for the housing structure, core house of hollow blocks with minimum features of door, windows, roof and toilet, and with available electricity and water lines. The house design also conformed with the National Building Code, Design for Socialized and Economic Housing and other related laws to ensure the construction of houses that could withstand natural calamities and extreme weather conditions, specifically winds of 250 kph. The completed shelter is valued at PhP 290,000.00/unit to be paid or free under usufruct. The housing programme is implemented in partnership with Tacloban City, GMA Kapuso, Habitat for Humanity and other partners.

Post-Yolanda Core Shelter Project – Tacloban City Government

This is located in Barangay 103 (Palanog) and northern villages of Tacloban City for the victims of the landslide in 2012 (66 families for house repair in Barangay Palanog) and Typhoon Yolanda in 2013 (72 families for new housing in the northern villages). Implementation was a partnership among Tacloban LGU, (i.e. City Social Welfare and Development Office and City Housing and Community Development Office) and GMA Kapuso Foundation, Inc. The housing structure is duplex type with the following basic features: (1) anchorage tying the roof to the ground, (2) 4-sided roof design with roof trusses, and (3) extra bracing and anchoring on wall and ceiling. Cost per duplex is PhP268,000 or PhP134,000 per unit for the 72 units in the northern villages. The project also provided support of PhP39,393.94 per house for repair.

Yolanda Response Project – UNDP

The Yolanda Response Project of UNDP is located in 4 barangays of 2 municipalities and 2 cities, namely: Barangay Cabalawan in Tacloban City, Barangay Cagbuhangin in the City of Ormoc, Leyte, Barangay Cancelides in the Municipality of Hernani, Eastern Samar, and Barangay New San Agustin in the Municipality of Basey, Western Samar. This is directly implemented by UNDP with funds from the European Union (EU) and the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in collaboration with the four local government units. Construction of the housing units is beneficiary-driven. UNDP contracted the organized HoAs to complete the construction the shelters. There are a total of 232 housing units, 165 units funded by EU at 55 units each in the 3 LGUs of Tacloban City, Ormoc City, and Hernani in Eastern Samar, and 67 units in Basey, Western Samar funded by KOICA. These are row houses with 35 sq. m floor area, height of 2.55 meters from floor to ceiling, low-pitch galvanized iron roof, concrete gutters, concrete floor and walls, fiber cement board ceiling, jalousie windows with wooden louvers protecting the front windows and j-bolts attached to C-purlins, and with Level 3 water system. The design and structural features are meant to withstand disasters with magnitude of super typhoon Yolanda. Ownership is usufruct on land owned by the government.

Post-Yolanda Support for Safer Homes and Settlements – UN-Habitat

The UN-Habitat Safer Homes and Settlements Project is located in Roxas City, Capiz Province, Municipalities of Pan-ay and Pontevedra, and Municipality of Estancia, Iloilo for the Yolanda-affected families who are members of homeowners’ associations and are beneficiaries of the Community Mortgage Program (CMP). This is directly implemented by UN-Habitat in collaboration with the Social Housing Finance Corporation, United Architects of the Philippines (Capiz Chapter), Banco de Oro Foundation, Banco de Oro Bank, and Hilti Foundation. A total of 660 units were completed: (235 in Pontevedra; 110 in Pan-ay; 288 in Roxas City; 27 in Estancia). The design makes use of part concrete, part wood and GI sheet roofing. Some houses in Barangay Pawa, Pontevedra are on concrete stilts at 26 sq m floor area. The cost per unit is PhP135,000 for the flat houses and PhP165,000 for houses on stilts. The beneficiaries acquired the land through a Community Mortgage Program (CMP) loan from the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC). Construction was done by the beneficiaries following the People’s Process of UN-Habitat, a community-led approach to housing construction and management.

Resilient Recovery Program- CORDAID

The shelter project of CORDAID for 400 households is located in Barangay Ngolos and Barangay Sulangan, Guiuan, Eastern Samar. CORDAID worked with Caritas Germany through the Diocese of Borongan for scoping the impact of Yolanda in Guiuan. CORDAID also worked with Build Change and KVCC, an architectural firm in Guiuan, for the design and construction supervision of the houses. Various designs included: (1) Fully concrete; (2) Mixed-materials (e.g. half concrete wall, coco lumber or good lumber for wall framing). Total house reconstruction costs per unit is PhP132,000. This involves in-situ development for beneficiaries who own the land and/or have tax declaration.

ACTED Eastwinds Residences – ACTED

The ACTED Eastwinds Residences is located in Barangay Cogon, Guiuan, Eastern Samar for 126 families. This is implemented by ACTED in partnership with Guiuan LGU and NHA. The structures are 36-square meter two-story row houses with balcony, indoor bathroom, and indoor kitchen sink. Ownership by the beneficiaries will be after complete repayment of the land to NHA.

Basey Ecoville Housing Project – Julio and Florentina Ledesma Foundation

The Basey Ecoville Housing Project is located in Barangay Bacubac, Basey Western Samar. This is directly implemented by the Julio and Florentina Ledesma Foundation for 130 families and 65 Earth-based Habitat Builders Multi-Purpose Cooperative (EHBMPC) members, in close collaboration with the Local government of the municipality of Basey, Chalice Canada, and We Effect-Swedish Cooperative Center. This is a duplex structural design using interlocking compressed earth block (ICEB) technology. The cost per unit is from PhP190,000-200,000.

SM Cares Village – Ormoc- SM Cares

The SM Cares Project is located in Barangay Catmon in Ormoc City for 198 families from fishing communities and nearby barangays. This is directly implemented by the SM Cares in partnership with RCAP-SAC and the Codilla Family. Design is loftable row houses with 23.25 square meter lot area, 20.25 square meter floor area with kitchen and bathroom at the back of the houses. It has 3 meters frontage and its wall panels are ribbed concrete precast. The roofing is made of concrete slab with integral and exterior waterproofing, hollow core flush door, sliding windows with analok frame, and 6mm thick ficem board interior cladding. Ownership is though usufruct for 25 years.

GK Village- Carmen – Gawad Kalinga Community Development Foundation

The Gawad Kalinga Housing Project is located in Barangay Carmen, Hernani in Eastern Samar for 241 families. The project is directly implemented by Gawad Kalinga Community Development Foundation in partnership with GK-Ateneo and Hope Now Philippines Foundation. Its design is row houses, each unit with floor area of 18 sq. m. and with provision for loft. Ownership is usufruct.

Pope Francis Village – Pope Francis For Resilient and Co-Empowered Sustainable Communities (FRANCESCO)

The Pope Francis Village Project is located in Barangay 99 (Diit) in Tacloban City for 550 families. This is directly implemented by Pope Francis for Resilient and Co-Empowered, Sustainable Communities (FRANCESCO) in collaboration with GK-Ateneo and Hope Now Philippines Foundation. Designed as two-storey row houses, it has a floor area of at least 40 sq. m. Ownership arrangement is under discussion and currently held in trust by the Archdiocese of Palo.