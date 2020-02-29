Community-based IDPs express gratitude as they transfer to transitory shelter site

By Lou Ellen L. Antonio

MARAWI CITY, Feb. 29 (PIA) -- The Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) relocated 33 out of 70 validated community-based families from the towns of Saguiaran and Poona Bayabao, and Bito Buadi Itowa, this city, to the Riverside Rorogagus Transitory Shelter Site on Friday, February 28.

Six families are from Poona Bayabao, 13 from Saguiaran and four (4) from Bito Buadi Itowa.

Lalia Macapia Andamun from Bito Buadi Itowa expressed her happiness as they will be finally be relocated to the transitory shelter site. She shared that their relocation will help them start anew.

“Maraming-maraming salamat po dahil masayang-masaya kami na makakaalis na kami dito,” said Andamun.

[Thank you for giving us happiness as we finally leave here.]

Meanwhile, Racma Sultan and Saidamin Adiong, both from Lumbayanague, Saguiaran shared how the local government units of Saguiaran provided them with assistance in their stay for two years in the municipality.

Upon her arrival at her new home, Sultan expressed her gratitude to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, TFBM and National Housing Authority (NHA).

“Nagpapasalamat kami dahil nabigyan kami ng bahay na ganito kaganda,” said Sultan.

She also encouraged her fellow residents to give importance to any assistance that they receive from different agencies.

Meanwhile, Adiong sees that their new home will provide them comfort.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako dahil malaking tulong ito sa amin,” said Adiong.

The Philippine Army, Philippine National Police and Marawi City government also assisted with the relocation of the internally displaced persons (IDPs).

To recall, TFBM through NHA has relocated the remaining IDPs from the last evacuation centers to the transitory shelter site in Rorogagus.

Other temporary housing units are also being constructed in Barangays Sagonsongan and Dulay. (LEAntonio/ PIA ICIC)