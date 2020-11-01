Communities under “extremely dangerous situation” as super typhoon Goni makes first landfall; World Vision stands ready to support

Philippines — Provinces in the Bicol region, southern part of Luzon, are under “extremely dangerous situation” as warned by DOST-PAGASA after super typhoon Goni (international name Rolly) made its first landfall over Bato, Catanduanes.

Packing with 225 kph strength and gustiness of up to 280kph, Goni is comparable to the devastating Super typhoon Haiyan which had 235 kph wind strength near its center and 275 kph gustiness during its first landfall in Guian, Samar.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal #5 is raised over Catanduanes, an island province in the easternmost part of Luzon, Albay, and Eastern Camarines Sur. DOST-PAGASA warns the provinces to expect catastrophic wind. Wind strength of 220 kph is expected in 12 hours.

The super typhoon is also anticipated to cross the Camarines provinces after it will track Catanduanes then it will travel to Quezon province and traverse the CALABARZON region, including Metro Manila.

Prior to the landfall, local government units (LGUs) in the affected provinces have already conducted preemptive evacuation especially among families living in coastal and other hazard-prone areas.

World Vision is closely monitoring the super typhoon. Staff based in the affected areas are working closely with the LGUs and village leaders on preparedness and response actions. The organization has readied it disaster management team for response deployment and prepositioned essential relief items are ready for mobilization.

“Our thoughts and prayer are with the communities along the super typhoon’s track, especially now that we are in the middle of a pandemic. World Vision is committed to support the government’s efforts, especially in ensuring the welfare of the children. As soon as it is safe to go out, our staff on the ground, especially in Bicol Region, are also ready to immediately conduct rapid assessment,” World Vision’s National Director Rommel Fuerte said.

In Bicol region, World Vision is supporting around 20,300 sponsored children in the provinces of Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay and Sorsogon in Bicol Region, Pangasinan, Batangas and Metro Manila. ###

For media interviews, contact:

Gjeff Lamigo

WVDF Communications Manager

gjeff_lamigo@wvi.org

+639062662611

Florence Joy Maluyo

Field and Emergency Communications Specialist

florencejoy_maluyo@wvi.org