Coastal clean-up opens NDRM observance in Caraga

By Venus L. Garcia

Published on July 9, 2019

BUTUAN CITY, July 8 (PIA) -- Known as one of the areas identified to be prone to geologic and seismic hazards, Caraga region is further strengthening the awareness campaign on disaster preparedness, prevention, and resilience as a proactive action for this year’s observance of the National Disaster Resilience Month (NDRM).

Led by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Caraga and Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC), government employees, responders and other stakeholders joined in a motorcade going to barangay Sto. Niño, Magallanes in Agusan del Norte for the coastal clean-up.

The pupils of the different schools in the municipality of Magallanes actively showed their support by waving white flaglets as a convoy of vehicles joining the motorcade passed through their school. Other pupils also conducted their own local parade.

These were just some of the obvious display of increased consciousness and giving value on disaster preparedness among the children and locals.

The event formed part of the series of activities lined up for the month-long NDRM observance in Caraga region.

According to OCD Caraga regional director Liza Mazo, the theme, “Kahandaan sa Sakuna’t Peligro Para sa Tunay na Pagbabago,” is suitable as it brings a message of owning up the responsibility to apply the right skills and knowledge in order to achieve a resilient and safe community in times of disasters.

“NDRM is an annual event and I’m grateful that our line agencies have institutionalized this activity that is why many are getting more involved,” said Mazo.

Meanwhile, Department of Science and Technology (DOST) - Caraga regional director and RDRRMC vice chairperson Dominga Mallonga cited the importance of knowing the correct information; to practice what has been learned; and to set a proper mindset in order to appropriately respond to any eventualities or prevent from becoming victims of disasters.

“It is vital to know the right information such as identifying the different hazards in the community. Practical applications of the principles of disaster response and emergency management could also be of great help,” said Mallonga.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) - Caraga assistant regional director Donald Seronay also urged the local government units to strengthen their respective DRRMC.

Meanwhile, at his very young age, JM Bustillo willingly spent his time cleaning up the coastal area. He said he has learned the impacts of litter on the environment and even in health.

Also joining the kick-off activity was National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) - Caraga regional director lawyer Bonifacio Uy together with his team. “As we pursue our quest to be more disaster resilient, may we be firm in our conviction that disaster risk reduction (DRR) and climate change adaptation (CCA) is everyone’s concern and responsibility, from the least to the most vulnerable individual in our community. Preparedness is indeed very critical. It implies whether we have zero, minimal, or numerous casualties,” Uy said. (VLG/ PIA-Caraga)