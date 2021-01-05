Close to 100 vegetable, fruit vendors receive livelihood kits from DTI

By Edna A. Bagadiong

Published on January 4, 2021

VIRAC, Catanduanes (PIA) - Sixty-one vegetable vendors and 32 fruit vendors received livelihood sets from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Catanduanes Provincial Office on December 21, 2020 at Virac town Plaza.

The activity was part of the augmentation program of the government to help vendors bounce back from the damage caused by three consecutive typhoons that hit the island in October and November, 2020.

According to DTI Catanduanes OIC-Provincial Director Maria Belma Escueta, fruits and vegetable vendors in Virac Public market were among the most affected sectors in the province.

The kits consisted of assorted fruits and vegetables were given through the Livelihood Seeding Program-Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay (LSP-NSB) in response to the occurrence of natural calamities, which, in the case of Catanduanes, the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Rolly greatly affecting local entrepreneurs.

DTI also extended appreciation to the Local Government of Virac and Andy T. Po II, market supervisor and team, for their support in the implementation of the LSP NSB program in the town. (PIA5/Catanduanes)