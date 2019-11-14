Clean water assured for quake-affected communities in Davao del Sur

By Joey Sem Dalumpines

DAVAO CITY (PIA)- Authorities continue to respond to the basic needs of the internally-displaced persons who are greatly affected by the series of earthquakes that jolted Mindanao two weeks ago.

As of Nov. 11, the Bureau of Fire Protection XI continued its water rationing, delivering a total of 240,000 liters of water through the firemen of Digos City, Matan-ao, Bansalan and Magsaysay.

Franz Irag, Emergency Operations Center Manager stressed the need for the importance of water as a basic need of evacuees for food preparation and personal hygiene.

“In Bansalan, Davao del Sur, the water filtration operation yielded 1,200 gallons of water and are served to the people,” he said.

Irag said two units of comfort rooms are also being constructed in Barangay Tacul, Magsaysay, Davao del Sur for the evacuees in the area.

He also said that the uniformed sector from the Eastern Mindanao Command provides 15 personnel for repacking of the relief goods while other members haul the relief goods from Digos City to Bansalan, Davao del Sur.

“They will assist in the ongoing relief operation,” Irag said.

He also revealed that the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology research specialists will be briefing the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council XI regarding their findings on some areas in Davao Region which have tension cracks as offshoot of the series of earthquakes.

Irag said the briefing will help the RDRRMC on crafting its rehabilitation plan for the affected areas.

“One of the possibilities is the relocation of the IDPs in schools,” he said.

Irag said the RDRRMC XI has received a request from Magsaysay Local Government Unit on the site inspection of the targeted site for relocation.

He said the area needs a certification from the RDRRMC XI that the area is safe from landslide and flood.

“The briefing of the PHIVOLCs will be attended by representatives from the National Economic and Development Authority, Department of Interior and Local Government, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Mines and Geosciences Bureau, Department of Education and the National Housing Authority,” Irag said.

As of presstime, the number of deaths attributed to the series of earthquakes stands at ten with three others need to be verified by the Department of Health.

Three remain missing in Magsaysay, Davao Del Sur. (PIA XI- Joey Sem G. Dalumpines)