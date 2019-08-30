Classes suspended in 6 Catanduanes towns due to ‘Jenny’

By Edna A. Bagadiong

VIRAC, Catanduanes (PIA) – At least six mayors in Catanduanes have suspended classes in their respective municipalities due to bad weather whipped by tropical storm “Jenny.”

Classes in six towns, namely, Virac, San Andres, Bato, Viga, Baras, and Caramoran were suspended Tuesday as a precautionary measure against the possible impacts of TS Jenny including flashfloods and landslides brought by heavy rains.

The suspension were made by the mayors after Acting Governor Shirley A. Abundo issued the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) advisory No. 1 stating that the suspension of classes was left to sound judgment of the municipal chief executives, punong barangays or heads of schools depending on the situation within their respective areas.

The advisory also directed the mayors and punong barangays to prohibit any small sea craft from venturing onto the sea.

Passenger vessels plying the routes of Tabaco to San Andres, San Andres to Tabaco, Tabaco to Virac and Virac to Tabaco also suspended their operation after the state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 over the island province.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, stranded passengers at Virac seaport stood at 12 while 16 others were stranded at San Andres sea port.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, Pagasa said the center of tropical storm Jenny was estimated based on all available data at 360 km East Northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte or 490 km East of Infanta, Quezon (14.9 °N, 126.2 °E ). (PIA5/Catanduanes)