30 Aug 2019

Classes suspended in 6 Catanduanes towns due to ‘Jenny’

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 29 Aug 2019 View Original

By Edna A. Bagadiong

VIRAC, Catanduanes (PIA) – At least six mayors in Catanduanes have suspended classes in their respective municipalities due to bad weather whipped by tropical storm “Jenny.”

Classes in six towns, namely, Virac, San Andres, Bato, Viga, Baras, and Caramoran were suspended Tuesday as a precautionary measure against the possible impacts of TS Jenny including flashfloods and landslides brought by heavy rains.

The suspension were made by the mayors after Acting Governor Shirley A. Abundo issued the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) advisory No. 1 stating that the suspension of classes was left to sound judgment of the municipal chief executives, punong barangays or heads of schools depending on the situation within their respective areas.

The advisory also directed the mayors and punong barangays to prohibit any small sea craft from venturing onto the sea.

Passenger vessels plying the routes of Tabaco to San Andres, San Andres to Tabaco, Tabaco to Virac and Virac to Tabaco also suspended their operation after the state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 over the island province.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, stranded passengers at Virac seaport stood at 12 while 16 others were stranded at San Andres sea port.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, Pagasa said the center of tropical storm Jenny was estimated based on all available data at 360 km East Northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte or 490 km East of Infanta, Quezon (14.9 °N, 126.2 °E ). (PIA5/Catanduanes)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.