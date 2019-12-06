06 Dec 2019

City of Ilagan under ‘State of Calamity’

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 06 Dec 2019

By Merlito G. Edale, Jr.

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela, Dec. 6 (PIA) – The City of Ilagan is placed under State of Calamity due to flooding in some parts of the city as of yesterday.

The Sangguniang Panlungsod led by Vice Mayor Kit Bello had its special session yesterday to pass a resolution declaring the city under state of calamity due to massive flooding caused by continuous rains spawned by northeast monsoon rains.

City Mayor Jay Diaz said there were 10, 349 families or equivalent to 31,047 Ilagueños affected and evacuated due to the massive flooding.

Since Wednesday night, the mayor said the City DRRMO and officials closely monitor the effect of the flooding and have conducted pre-emptive evacuation and conducted rescue operations to Ilagueños needing help.

Suspension of classes and work in government offices in the city is still in effect as ordered by the mayor.

As of this writing, the city social welfare and development office and volunteers are repacking relief goods while other volunteers prepare food packs for the evacuees.

“We assure Ilagueños that we are closely monitoring the effect of floods and immediate action is rendered to ensure everyone’s safety,” Diaz said.

As of 5:00 am today, the Baculud and Bintacan bridges locate din are still impassable. (MDCT/MGE/PIA 2-Isabela)

