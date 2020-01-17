CHSO reminds parents on importance of child vaccination

By Carlito C. Dar

BAGUIO CITY, Jan. 16 (PIA) - - The City Health Services Office( CHSO) stressed the importance of child vaccination and reminded parents to check the vaccination records of their children to assure their protection from vaccine preventable diseases.

Dr. Donnabel Tubera-Panes , in a Department of Health- led kapihan media forum here, reported that measles, a vaccine preventable disease, showed remarkable increase with 429 cases recorded in 2019 compared to the 110 cases recorded in 2018.

The vaccine for measles, which is MMR covers two more diseases, namely mumps and rubella and children must have it in two doses- first at 12 through 15 months of age and the second at four through six years old.

Panes said they are now working on compelling the parents of day care children to bring or submit the vaccination records of their kids so that the City HSO can determine the needed vaccines they will provide

There are free vaccines for children at the different city district health centers and the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center, she added.

On another health concern, Panes reiterated the public health advisory against Dengue with 832 cases recorded in 2019 that almost doubled the 444 cases monitored in 2018. Five deaths due to Dengue were also recorded last year.

She reminded to practice the 4S strategy (Seek and Destroy mosquito breeding sites; Self – protection; Seeking early consultation; and Say no to indiscriminate fogging), and the importance of the whole - of - community approach such as the Aksyon Barangay Kontra Dengue (ABKD) in ensuring clean and healthy surrounding especially from possible Dengue mosquito breeding sites.

Panes also disclosed that the city government is pushing for the strengthening of the Baguio ordinance that requires community actions against Dengue and other diseases. (JDP/CCD-PIA CAR)