CHO partners with BIONet for immunization campaign in Isabela City

By Nilda T. Delos Reyes

Published on October 15, 2020

ISABELA CITY, Basilan Oct 15 (PIA) – Recognizing the important role of communication in the implementation of nationwide Measles Rubella – Oral Polio Vaccine Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-OPV SIA), the DOH Region 9 in collaboration with the Isabela City Health Office spearheaded a whole day Media Forum on Wednesday (Oct. 14) which were attended by Barangay Information Officers of the 45 barangays in the city and local media specifically staff of DXNO Radyo Komunidad and PIA.

During the Forum, Rebecca Panerio, Isabela City Health Nurse and Immunization Coordinator emphasized the importance of vaccine especially among children ages 9 - 59 months old. She also mentioned that Isabela City recorded measles outbreak on the previous year which is still alarming until now.

“Nagkaroon na tayo ng outbreak sa measles kaya gusto na natin na hanggat maaari ay iwasan na yon kaya meron tayong supplemental immunization activity,” Panerio said.

Furthermore, Bernardita Hontucan, Education and Promotion Coordinator - Isabela CHO explained to the participants the importance of communication and social mobilization in the immunization campaigns. She urged the Barangay Information Officers (BIOs) to help them advocate in their community the need for the children to be immunized.

“We are very happy na may mga Barangay Information Officers na kaya gusto namin makipagpartner kami sa inyo, tulungan ninyo kami, BIO bilang tagabalita ng mga activity na nangyayari sa barangay, kaya ninyo yan,” Hontucan said as she appealed to the BIOs to help them disseminate the information regarding the immunization activity in their barangay and encourage the parents and guardians to bring their children for immunization.

The Department of Health and the local government unit through the City Health Office will conduct the supplemental immunization activity from October 26 to November 25 this year. This activity is dubbed as Chikiting Ligtas sa dagdag bakuna kontra rubella, polio at tigdas.

According to the DOH, children 9-59 months old will be given Measles-Rubella vaccine while 0-59 months old will be provided with oral Polio vaccine. (RVC/NDR/PIA9-Basilan)