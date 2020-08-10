China, Taiwan, Philippines - Tropical Cyclone SEVEN (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NDRRMC, CMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 August 2020)

A new tropical cyclone named SEVEN formed over the South China Sea, west of northen Luzon (Philippines), on 9 August and started moving north towards the Taiwan Strait. On 10 August at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located offshore, approximately 620 km south of Quanzhou (Fujian Province, eastern China), and approximately 455 km south-west of Tainan City (southwestern Taiwan), with maximum sustained winds up to 65 km/h.

SEVEN is forecast to continue moving northward over the South China Sea, and it is expected to make landfall over the Quanzhou area on 11 August very early in the morning (UTC), with maximum sustained winds up to 85 km/h. Later, it is forecast to continue moving inland over the Fujian, and the southern Zhejiang Provinces, on 11-12 August, weakening, as a tropical depression.