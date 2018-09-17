China, Taiwan, Philippines - Tropical cyclone MANGKHUT update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, Copernicus, JMA, CMA, NDRRMC, NCHMF)

Copernicus activation

After its passage as a very intense typhoon over Cagayan Province (northern Luzon, Philippines) on 14 September, tropical cyclone MANGKHUT made landfall again near Yangjiang City (southern Guangdong Province, west of Macau and Hong Kong, China) on 16 September in the morning (UTC), with maximum sustained winds of 140-160 km/h (typhoon).

On 17 September at 3.00 UTC its centre was located approximately 105 km north-west of Nanning city (Guanxi Province, China) and 330 km north-east of Hanoi (Vietnam). Heavy rain, storm surge and strong winds affected the area.

It is forecast to move over north-west Guanxi and south-eastern Yunnan Provinces, weakening. Heavy rain and strong winds could still affect south-west China, Hainan Island and north-east Vietnam over 17-18 September.

According to media reports, as of 17 September at 7.30 UTC, at least 64 people were killed in the Phillippines. National authorities also reported that 219 508 people had been evacuated (192 842 people inside 1899 evacuation centres) and 591 762 people affected across 433 municipalities.

Copernicus Emergency Mapping System has been activated for the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and the Philippines.