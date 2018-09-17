17 Sep 2018

China, Taiwan, Philippines - Tropical cyclone MANGKHUT update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, Copernicus, JMA, CMA, NDRRMC, NCHMF)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 17 Sep 2018 View Original

Copernicus activation

After its passage as a very intense typhoon over Cagayan Province (northern Luzon, Philippines) on 14 September, tropical cyclone MANGKHUT made landfall again near Yangjiang City (southern Guangdong Province, west of Macau and Hong Kong, China) on 16 September in the morning (UTC), with maximum sustained winds of 140-160 km/h (typhoon).

On 17 September at 3.00 UTC its centre was located approximately 105 km north-west of Nanning city (Guanxi Province, China) and 330 km north-east of Hanoi (Vietnam). Heavy rain, storm surge and strong winds affected the area.

It is forecast to move over north-west Guanxi and south-eastern Yunnan Provinces, weakening. Heavy rain and strong winds could still affect south-west China, Hainan Island and north-east Vietnam over 17-18 September.

According to media reports, as of 17 September at 7.30 UTC, at least 64 people were killed in the Phillippines. National authorities also reported that 219 508 people had been evacuated (192 842 people inside 1899 evacuation centres) and 591 762 people affected across 433 municipalities.

Copernicus Emergency Mapping System has been activated for the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and the Philippines.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.