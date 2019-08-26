26 Aug 2019

China, Taiwan, Philippines- Tropical Cyclone BAILU update (GDACS, CMA, CWB, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 Aug 2019 View Original

  • Tropical Cyclone BAILU made landfall on the southern coast of Fujian Province (eastern China) on the morning of 25 August, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to south-east China. 3 fatalities have been reported (2 in the Philippines, 1 in Taiwan), while several people were injured in northern Philippines and southern Taiwan.

  • More than 48,000 people were evacuated in Fujian, and several flights were cancelled.

  • Red warnings for heavy rainfall and a yellow warning for strong winds have been issued for Hong Kong, Guangxi and Guangdong Provinces. Heavy rainfall will continue to affect south-eastern China, and north and central Taiwan from 26-27 August.

