China, Taiwan, Philippines- Tropical Cyclone BAILU update (GDACS, CMA, CWB, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 August 2019)
Tropical Cyclone BAILU made landfall on the southern coast of Fujian Province (eastern China) on the morning of 25 August, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to south-east China. 3 fatalities have been reported (2 in the Philippines, 1 in Taiwan), while several people were injured in northern Philippines and southern Taiwan.
More than 48,000 people were evacuated in Fujian, and several flights were cancelled.
Red warnings for heavy rainfall and a yellow warning for strong winds have been issued for Hong Kong, Guangxi and Guangdong Provinces. Heavy rainfall will continue to affect south-eastern China, and north and central Taiwan from 26-27 August.