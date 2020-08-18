Philippines + 1 more
China, Philippines - Tropical Cyclone HIGOS (GDACS, CMA, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 August 2020)
- Newly formed Tropical Cyclone HIGOS (HELEN in the Philippines) is moving north-west across the South China Sea towards southern China. On 18 August at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 348 km south-east of Hong Kong, with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h (tropical depression).
- HIGOS is forecast to continue strengthening as it moves west-northwest, making landfall over southern Guangdong Province on 19 August with maximum sustained winds up to 85 km/h (tropical storm).
- China's Meteorological Administration (CMA) has issued a yellow typhoon warning for southern-coastal Guandong Province.