China, Philippines - Tropical Cyclone CHANTHU, update (GDACS, JTWC, CMA-NMC, UN-OCHA, Xinhua, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 September 2021)
- Tropical Cyclone CHANTHU is moving over the East China Sea, close to coastal Shanghai Metropolitan Area. On 14 September at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located about 215 km east of Shanghai, with maximum sustained winds of 102 km/h.
- According to the official Chinese news agency (Xinhua), in Shanghai, nearly 330,000 people have been evacuated and flights, shipping and rail transit services have been suspended.
- In the northern Philippines, the passage of CHANTHU on 10-11 September affected at least 25,000 persons, while 500 individuals have been displaced, as reported by UN OCHA.
- CHANTHU is expected to weaken as it continues clockwise in the East China Sea. In the early morning of 17 September, it could reach the coast of southern South Korea, with maximum sustained winds up to 75 km/h.
- On 14-15 September, moderate to heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over eastern Shanghai, north-eastern Zhejiang Province.