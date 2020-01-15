15 Jan 2020

Children's Village near volcano evacuated

Report
from SOS Children's Villages International
Published on 15 Jan 2020 View Original

As a major eruption of the Taal volcano appears imminent, SOS Children's Villages Philippines evacuated nearly all children and staff from the children's village in Lipa on Wednesday.

The village is about 30 kilometers from the Taal volcano, which started spewing ash and lava on Sunday.

“It has become too much of a risk to stay longer in the village, that is why we have decided to move the families to the nearest children’s village in Metro Manila,” says Johnald M. Lasin, village director of SOS Children's Village Lipa. “We are implementing full evacuation protocol to ensure the safety of the families.”

So far, 82 of the 115 children and young people in SOS Children’s Village Lipa have been moved to the SOS Children's Village in Manila since Tuesday, including five retired SOS mothers and eight current mothers. The remaining children, young people and mothers will be transferred Thursday morning.

The decision to fully evacuate the Lipa village was made after warnings from the government that a major eruption appears imminent. The government expanded the danger zone around the volcano to a 17 km radius and Lipa City has now been included in a high-risk prone area.

Upon their arrival at SOS Children’s Village Manila, children and staff were welcomed by SOS Children’s Village Manila’s Village Director Raymond Rimando. And after a short briefing, the children and mothers were guided to the homes where they will be staying temporarily.

Families in Lipa City who receive support from SOS Children’s Villages Philippines have been told to access government services. "Our volunteers in the family strengthening programme are engaging in relief operations, helping evacuees from affected areas devastated by the heavy ashfall,” Mr Lasin says.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.