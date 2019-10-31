Children’s Needs Paramount in ChildFund Emergency Response to Earthquakes in Philippines’ Mindanao Island

Richmond, Va. – Children are the most vulnerable amid the kind of chaos that follows disasters such as the Philippine island of Mindanao’s second strong earthquake in three days, its third in two weeks. ChildFund has been working in the Philippines since 1971, including assisting children and families in central Mindanao, the area affected by the earthquake.

“Our teams are on the ground checking on families and making sure they have what they need,” said Anne Lynam Goddard, ChildFund’s President and CEO. “Primary among those needs is safety, as well as a quick return to normalcy. Getting children back into school with as little interruption to their studies as possible is the best way to get them back on track.” In any emergency, ChildFund’s first focus is the safety and well‐being of children, who often get lost in the shuffle, their needs deferred.

ChildFund already has committed funds for the response, but more will be needed to help communities rebuild homes and schools. To make a donation to help children and families suffering in the aftermath of the Mindanao earthquakes, and especially to keep children safe, please visit http://www.childfund.org/emergency/.

