Children and armed conflict in the Philippines - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2022/569)

Summary

The present report, submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 1612 (2005) and subsequent resolutions on children and armed conflict, is the sixth report on the situation of children and armed conflict in the Philippines and covers the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2021.

In the report, the Secretary-General highlights trends and patterns of grave violations committed against children by all parties to the conflict and provides information on the perpetrators of the violations. The report also contains information on progress made in ending and preventing violations, including through dialogue with parties to conflict.

Lastly, the report contains a series of recommendations addressed to all parties to the conflict, aimed at ending and preventing grave violations against children and strengthening the protection of children in the Philippines.