Child Beneficiary Expresses Gratitude for Marawi Schools Support Project

Marawi City, Mindanao, Philippines

A child beneficiary from Bito Elementary School expresses gratitude for the provision of chairs and tables, as well as the repair of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene facilities, that have contributed to the school’s more conducive learning environment. These activities were implemented by CFSI through the Marawi Schools Support Project (MSSP), funded by Manulife Data Services, Inc.

The project benefitted over 3,000 learners and teachers from 12 of the re-opened schools in Marawi City.