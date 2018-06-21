21 Jun 2018

Child Beneficiary Expresses Gratitude for Marawi Schools Support Project

Report
from Community and Family Services International
Published on 19 Jun 2018 View Original

Marawi City, Mindanao, Philippines

A child beneficiary from Bito Elementary School expresses gratitude for the provision of chairs and tables, as well as the repair of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene facilities, that have contributed to the school’s more conducive learning environment. These activities were implemented by CFSI through the Marawi Schools Support Project (MSSP), funded by Manulife Data Services, Inc.

The project benefitted over 3,000 learners and teachers from 12 of the re-opened schools in Marawi City.

