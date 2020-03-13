CHED grants financial assistance to students in CTG areas

By Susan C. Aro

BAGUIO CITY, Mar. 13 (PIA) - - The government, in line with its policy to protect and promote the right of all students to quality education, provides free education to ensure that the aspiration of every Juan and Juana including those in geographically isolated and communist terrorist group (CTG)-affected barangays will be realized.

Through the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), students in CTG-areas may avail of financial assistance under the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES), according to CHED Information Officer Menzie Kuengan.

TES is a financial assistance-based program under Republic Act 10931 otherwise known as the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.

RA 10931 was introduced to map out and harmonize financial assistance programs offered in the regions to ensure that equity is attained and those marginalized, living in conflict and depressed areas are provided opportunities.

To avail of the program, the students should be enrolled in quality-assured program offered in CHED-recognized institution. They must be Filipino citizens enrolled in first undergraduate course.

Application of students is co-facilitated through all the 41 public and private higher education institutions in the Cordillera region.

Grantees may fall in any of the four prioritized categories namely a.) Expanded Student Grant-in- Aid Program for Poverty Alleviation (ESGPPA), a banner program of Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD); b) students belonging to households listed in the most recent Listahanan, identified under the National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction of DSWD; c) students not included in the two categories and are ranked according to their per capita income based on the submitted documents of proof of income, and d) students studying in cities and municipalities with no state universities and colleges or local university and college.

Financial assistance may be in the form of tuition and other school fees, educational expenses such as books and cost-of-living allowance which may vary depending on the category they may fall.

For academic school year 2018-2019, Kuengan presented the CHED-CAR report which showed a total of 1,488 student-beneficiaries for the provinces of Abra, Ifugao, Kalinga, and Mountain Province that covered some CTG- affected areas.

Abra has 38 recipients, 369 in Mountain Province, 20 in Ifugao and 1,061 in Kalinga.

CHED hopes to raise to the Regional Development Council to enjoin state universities and colleges to formulate programs to enhance access of disadvantaged students such as the indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, students from public schools, and student from depressed areas primarily students from identified CTG areas.

The CTG - affected areas in the Cordillera Region which are the target for convergence of government services of the Regional Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict are the municipalities of Lacub (Bacag, Buneg, Guingguinabang, Lan-eg, and Paco-Talampoc); Malibcong (Gacab, Lat-ey, Matarangan, Pacgued, and Umnap) and Tubo (Alangtin, Dilong, Kili, Tabacda, and Tubtuba) in Abra; Bauko (Balintaugan, Bagnen Proper, Bagnen Oriente, Otucan Norte, and Otucan Sur), Besao (Tamboan, Gueday), Sagada (Ankileng, Aguid, Fidelisan, Bagnen, and Madongo), and Bontoc (Dalican, Mainit, Guina-ang) in Mt. Province; Asipulo (Nawal, Camandag and Cawagan) and Tinoc (Wagang, Danggo, Binablayan, Luhung, and Tukukan) in Ifugao.

In the province of Kalinga are Dupag in Tabuk City; Pinukpuk (Ammacian, Apatan, Ba-ay, Limos, Waguid); Lubuagan (Upper Uma, Lower Uma, Western Uma, Tanglag, and Mabaca), and Balbalan (Ababa-an, Poswoy and Gawaan). (JDP/SCA-PIA-CAR)