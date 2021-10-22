CFSI, UNHCR support livelihood of displaced community in Bangsamoro

The Community and Family Services International (CFSI) and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) renovated the Women Multi-Purpose Center of Barangay Tupig in Carmen to support the livelihood activities of residents in the community. Carmen is part of the Special Geographic Area of Bangsamoro in Mindanao, Philippines and has cases of recurring internal displacements due to armed conflict.

Aside from the facility, the community was also provided with materials and supplies for events rental services. These include tables, chairs, parabolic tents, sound system, utensils, and storage boxes.

“We are happy with the project because this is what we really need. With the women multi-purpose center, we now have a place where we can start our income-generating projects and initiatives,” said Zokria Abas, the women’s group leader in the barangay.

Barangay Tupig is among the areas where the Mindanao Protection Project (MPP) of CFSI and UNHCR is implemented. The renovation of the center and the provision of amenities are part of the Quick Impact Project component of MPP that aims to improve the resilience of communities affected by internal displacements.

MPP focuses on helping Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and communities and aims to strengthen people’s relationship with the local government units while establishing mechanisms to prevent or minimize risks of repeated displacements.

“Thank you very much, CFSI, for continuously delivering services to our community. This project would help our barangay and it will also help empower the women of Barangay Tupig,” said Vicente Caldelero, Brgy. Tupig Chairperson.

The MPP is implemented in partnership with UNHCR covering the province of Maguindanao and the Special Geographic Areas in the Province of North Cotabato under the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Philippines.