CFSI hands over protection support equipment to Local Civil Registrars in Lanao del Sur

Community and Family Services International (CFSI), through the generous support of the Australian Government, provided 15 desktop computers, 12 printers, 15 universal power supplies (UPS), and seven steel cabinets to the Local Civil Registrars (LCRs) of Marawi City and six municipalities in the Province of Lanao del Sur.

The provision of these equipment serves as a support for the efficient birth registration and production of Certificates of Live Birth (COLB). CFSI is working with the LCRs for the civil documentation of 13,000 vulnerable individuals, particularly those who have been displaced by the Marawi Siege in Lanao del Sur.

COLB is an essential document to access protection and social services from both the public and private sectors. It is an important requirement to access basic social services, such as food subsidies, health care, subsidized housing, education, social security/pension, and other social service benefits. It is also mandatory, once eligible, to be a beneficiary of the Philippine Government’s Conditional Cash Transfer Program or the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.

The provision of protection support equipment is a joint initiative between CFSI and the Australian Government through the Marawi Recovery Project (MRP). The MRP commenced in 2017 to provide protection and psychosocial services, along with the livelihood support and recovery of at least 6,500 households affected by the Marawi crisis.