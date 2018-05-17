CFSI Handover of Marawi Schools Support Project

Community and Family Services International (CFSI) led the handover of the Marawi Schools Support Project (MSSP) at the Rorogagus Elementary School, Sugod Elementary School, and Abdulazis Elementary School. The MSSP is funded by Manulife Data Services, Inc. and implemented by CFSI to restore a conducive learning environment and promote access to basic education for twelve (12) of the re-opened schools in Marawi City, which cover at least 2,840 school-aged children and 83 teachers displaced by the Marawi Crisis that began in May 2017.