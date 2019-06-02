02 Jun 2019

CFSI distributes CRIs for Brgy. Pamalian

Report
from Community and Family Services International
Published on 02 Jun 2019 View Original

On 29 May 2019, Community and Family Services International (CFSI), distributed Core Relief Items (CRIs) to 634 displaced families who have been affected by recurring armed conflict in Barangay Pamalian, in the Municipality of Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Province of Maguindanao.

Beneficiaries welcomed the assistance and expressed their appreciation. CRIs are provided to address immediate protection needs of displaced persons, particularly those residing in temporary shelters. Some of the CRIs handed out were tarpaulins for privacy partitions and protection from harmful weather; solar lamps particularly in areas with limited access to electricity; kitchen sets; and sleeping mats and blankets.

Brgy. Pamalian was also recently visited and assessed by UNHCR Country Representative, Mr. Shinji Kubo and UNHCR Head of Mindanao Office, Mr. Mohamed Abdel Wahab.

The Mindanao Protection Project (MPP) is implemented by CFSI in partnership with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The MPP aims to address the immediate protection needs of people affected by armed conflict and facilitates the rapid integration and rehabilitation of IDPs and returnees in Central and Northern Mindanao, and island provinces through the implementation of Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) and protection monitoring trainings, and provision of CRIs.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.