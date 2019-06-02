CFSI distributes CRIs for Brgy. Pamalian

On 29 May 2019, Community and Family Services International (CFSI), distributed Core Relief Items (CRIs) to 634 displaced families who have been affected by recurring armed conflict in Barangay Pamalian, in the Municipality of Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Province of Maguindanao.

Beneficiaries welcomed the assistance and expressed their appreciation. CRIs are provided to address immediate protection needs of displaced persons, particularly those residing in temporary shelters. Some of the CRIs handed out were tarpaulins for privacy partitions and protection from harmful weather; solar lamps particularly in areas with limited access to electricity; kitchen sets; and sleeping mats and blankets.

Brgy. Pamalian was also recently visited and assessed by UNHCR Country Representative, Mr. Shinji Kubo and UNHCR Head of Mindanao Office, Mr. Mohamed Abdel Wahab.

The Mindanao Protection Project (MPP) is implemented by CFSI in partnership with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The MPP aims to address the immediate protection needs of people affected by armed conflict and facilitates the rapid integration and rehabilitation of IDPs and returnees in Central and Northern Mindanao, and island provinces through the implementation of Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) and protection monitoring trainings, and provision of CRIs.