14 Nov 2019

CFSI distributes core relief items to families affected by Tulunan, North Cotabato Earthquakes

Report
from Community and Family Services International
Published on 13 Nov 2019 View Original

Following the series of earthquakes in North Cotabato on 29 and 31 October, the Philippines-based NGO CFSI was among the first responders, acting upon the request from the local government and supporting the efforts of the national government leading the emergency relief response.

With the support of UNHCR, CFSI conducted a rapid assessment of the protection needs of the displaced population on 02 and 05 November, and distributed core relief items to a total of 2,727 families on 08 and 09 November. These emergency items, including tarpaulins, sleeping mats, and blankets, provided immediate relief to the populations affected by the earthquakes that caused displacement, loss of lives and extensive damage to properties.

CFSI continues to coordinate with the government and partner organizations to provide emergency response to affected communities, in particular displaced populations.

