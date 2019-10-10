10 Oct 2019

CFSI collaborates with UNICEF, local government and other partners to #EndPolio in Lanao del Sur

Report
from Community and Family Services International
Published on 10 Oct 2019 View Original

Community and Family Services International (CFSI) participates in the mass polio immunization campaign in the Islamic City of Marawi, and in the municipalities of Lanao del Sur, where one case of polio was confirmed last month.

In September 2019, it was confirmed that the Philippines is experiencing a polio outbreak, with polioviruses detected in different parts of the country. Poliovirus is very dangerous and highly infectious, can lead to paralysis and even death, and has no cure. While polio can affect anyone of any age, young children are at most risk of lifelong paralysis due to polio. This calls for an urgent need to protect young children against polio through vaccination.

Together with the Provincial Health Office (PHO) of Lanao del Sur, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Health Organization for Mindanao (HOM), and the Bangsamoro Development Authority (BDA), CFSI will be deploying 256 social mobilizers to facilitate Awareness Raising Sessions and Home Visits to communities in Marawi City and all municipalities of Lanao del Sur, in preparation for the mass immunization happening on 14 to 27 October 2019. CFSI Social Mobilizers will also assist in tracking the households, with children under five years old, who received or refused immunization to ensure maximum reach of the vaccination campaign.

All children below 5 years of age must be vaccinated during this period. Multiple doses of the vaccine are needed to ensure full immunization from polio. Polio vaccine is Halal, safe, effective, and has no side effects.

For more information, you may visit your nearest health center or send us a private message.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.