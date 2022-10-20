CERF Anticipatory Action Simulation Exercise 2022 (October 2022)

The Philippines was selected as one of the countries to pilot Anticipatory Action (AA)through the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) by the Emergency Relief Coordinator for the typhoon season 2021-2022.

A Joint Simulation Exercise (SIMEX) was conducted for both scenarios last September 2022 to test the framework and assess the effectiveness of the operational components, namely: risk communications/messages; information flow such as alert/warning signals including standby and stand-down messages; coordination with local authorities, community engagement, prepositioning of assistance that includes cash and in-kind, deployment of personnel and other cross-cutting issues such as prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) and Accountability of Affected Population (AAP).