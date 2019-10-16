16 Oct 2019

Ceremonial Hand-over of 560 metric tons of Rice Donation from Japan to Typhoon Victims in Ilocos Norte and Pangasinan

Report
from Government of Japan
Published on 15 Oct 2019 View Original

Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC) - Press Release No. 73- 2019

On October 5, 2019 in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, Economic Minister Masahiro Nakata of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines attended a ceremonial turn-over and actual distribution of 560 metric tons of rice donation from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries (MAFF), Japan under the framework of the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR). Also present were National Food Authority Administrator Judy Carol L. Dansal, Department of Social Welfare and Development Undersecretary Danilo G. Pamonag, Province of Ilocos Norte Committee on Agriculture Chairman Domingo Ambrocio, Jr., Bacarra Mayor Fritzie Ann Kaye Dela Cruz Gapasin, and APTERR Secretariat General Manager Chanpithya Shimphalee. About 400 victims from Ilocos Norte affected by Typhoon Ineng (international name Bailu) and those from Pangasinan affected by Typhoon Jenny (international name Podul) received the rice donation at this event.

APTERR is a regional cooperation among ASEAN+3 countries, which aims to strengthen food security, alleviate poverty, and eradicate malnourishment. This initiative started in 2002 during the ASEAN+3 Ministerial Meeting on Agriculture and Forestry (AMAF+3). In 2018, Japan provided 225 metric tons of rice under the APTERR to displaced people from Marawi City.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.