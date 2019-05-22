CENRO Tubay leads tree planting to reduce flooding

By DENR Caraga

CABADBARAN CITY, May 22 – The Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO)-Tubay spearheaded by OIC, CENR Officer Teresa Salisid recently conducted a tree planting activity along the bank of Cabadbaran River located at Sitio Hinagdanan, Comagascas, this city.

Salisid said the tree planting activity aims to protect threatened and endangered species.

"Planted trees will help save the river, reduce the risk of flooding and stabilize the bank," she said.

Among the groups that participated in the activity are residents and barangay officials from the barangay local government unit of Comagascas, Cabadbaran City; partners from the industries - EMCO Plywood Corporation; and Agata Mining Ventures Incorporated (AMVI).

The activity successfully planted a total of 600 various seedlings of Narra, Magcono, Lawaan, Molave, Mahogany, Sagimsim, Name Tree, Camagong and Talisay along the 580 meters stretch of Comagascas River, Cabadbaran City.

The activity is in line with the Earth Day celebration 2019 with the theme ”Protect Our Species.” (Fely Grace V. Catalan/CENRO-Tubay/PIA-Caraga)