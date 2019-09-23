Cebu City brgy gets emergency response support

By Hazel Gloria

CEBU CITY, Sept. 20 (PIA) -- Local officials of Brgy. Guadalupe in Cebu City recently received mobile devices and load credits from Smart Communications to help boost the communication capabilities of its emergency response team, especially in the field of disaster resilience.

The mobile handsets will be used as a hotline that residents can contact during emergencies, especially for those who live in remote sitios and have no access to landlines, according to Smart Communications.

The mobile hotline will also enable the volunteers to receive calls for help efficiently, allowing them to provide immediate response to various concerns - from health emergencies and accidents, calamities such as fire, typhoons, floods, and earthquakes.

For emergency assistance, residents can now contact mobile number 09475236144 in addition to landline (032) 2668854.

They also have the option to send a message to Guadalupe Emergency Response Team - Fire & EMS on Facebook. (HFG with report from Smart Communications)