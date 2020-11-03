Cavite declares state of calamity

By Ruel Francisco

Published on November 3, 2020

TRECE MARTIRES CITY, Cavite Nov. 3 (PIA) – In a special emergency session held at 1:30pm of Nov 1, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan declared a State of Calamity in the entire province in response to the effect of Tropical Depression “Rolly.

The session gave way to the urgent passage of the Resolution no. 1618-2020, declaring the province of Cavite under the state of calamity due to the impact of Super Typhoon “Rolly” and authorizing the use of Php10M from the quick response fund of the 2020 Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund for the purchase of relief goods and for other expenses for the benefit of those affected by the super typhoon.

Typhoon Rolly ravaged the Bicol region and Southern part of Luzon bringing havoc to the provinces of Quezon and Batangas though strong winds and light to heavy rains were experienced early afternoon of November 1, 2020 in the province

Pre-emptive evacuation measures were conducted in the coastal areas of Bacoor, Kawit, Naic, Indang, Rosario, and Cavite City and also in low-lying areas and danger zones in different cities and municipalities of the province during the morning.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported that about 3,309 families with a total of 12,332 individuals were evacuated. The PDRRMO provided food to the displaced families in Ternate town while the respective LGUs distributed food and relief packs to the families in the evacuation centers.

With the changing of the typhoon’s path, the PDRRMO reported all roads and bridges were passable and normal water levels in all the rivers and waterways were recorded.

Despite the minimal impact from the typhoon, the city/municipal disaster risk reduction and management offices of the LGUs in the province continued its monitoring and remained alert for any eventualities and in anticipation of typhoon ‘Siony.’ (Ruel Francisco, PIA-Cavite)