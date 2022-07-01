Cash for Protection for Women at risk and Survivors of Gender-Based Violence: The Philippines

As part of the humanitarian response to a series of earthquakes in the Philippines, UNFPA Philippines piloted the integration of cash assistance within GBV case management services and as support to women and girls at risk of GBV, including women and girls with mental health and psychosocial support needs. The immediate cash assistance was designed to meet urgent protection needs and support healing and recovery, improving protection outcomes for GBV survivors and mitigating individuals’ risk of GBV. Recipients mentioned that the cash assistance contributed to strengthening their resilience and positively impacted their sense of dignity and self-worth. The project also shed light among partners, including government partners, on how cash assistance, within a comprehensive package of support, can help GBV survivors and women at risk of GBV in emergency-affected areas access services and meet their immediate protection needs. UNFPA continues to provide cash within its multi-service package of assistance to GBV survivors and women at risk in the Philippines, including in response to the recent humanitarian emergencies.