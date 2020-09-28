Philippines

Cash Assistance Program For Families Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic

In March 2020, the Philippines faced one of its toughest challenges yet: the Coronavirus Disease 2019, more popularly known as “COVID-19”.

Declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a global pandemic, the disease rapidly spread in the months that followed, bringing the confirmed cases to over 30,000 in the country by June 2020.

In a bid to prevent further spread of the virus, the government initially enforced the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), affecting the livelihood of many Filipinos, especially the poorest and most vulnerable families.

