Case study: Climate-smart disaster law in the Philippines

The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world and, as a result, has developed a relatively advanced legal framework for climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction.

This case study looks at the ongoing work of the Philippines’ Government to strengthen and integrate disaster and climate-related laws and policies, and the work of the Philippine Red Cross to support Government efforts, namely through community-level implementation.

It also connects this work with the Risk-informed Early Action Partnership (REAP), a global initiative bringing together stakeholders from climate, humanitarian and development communities to make 1 billion people safer from disaster by 2025.

REAP Target 1 encourages countries to review and integrate their disaster risk management and climate change adaptation laws, policies and/or plans to ensure that they reduce climate change impacts and exposure on people and the environment.