Caritas Philippines stands by families affected by tropical storm Agaton

Caritas Philippines, through its Alay Kapwa Operations, is calling for donations for families after tropical storm Agaton made landfall in the Visayan region earlier this month on April 9.

Torrential rains and major flooding have affected the livelihoods of over 1.6 million people living in the southeast Asian country. The Philippine Government’s Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center reports 427,379 families have been affected by the disaster.

More than 8,770 homes have been partially damaged and over 550 houses have been totally damaged as a result of Agaton. To date, over 61,532 families have temporary shelter inside evacuation centres and an additional 30,323 families who have lost their homes have shelter outside evacuation centres. The Philippines government report that death toll has reached 76 and is expected to rise as prolonged heavy rains continue to affect communities struck by the tropical storm.

Caritas Philippines is monitoring the situation with the dioceses alongside other humanitarian organisations. The local Caritas (Diocese Social Action Centers) are currently implementing the initial response in coordination with the local government authorities to provide assistance and support for the thousands of people who have lost their homes and livelihoods since April 9.

Caritas Philippines is also collecting in-kind donations including: rice, drinking water, blankets, canned goods, noodles and hygiene kits (which include toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap and shampoos).

To date Caritas Philippines network, through its Alay Kapwa Operations, has shared its Agaton appeal for support and donations on social media, and has provided over 1,000 food packs, 40 gallons of water, clothing, blankets and towels to vulnerable people in the dioceses of Palo, Capiz, Maasin, and San Carlos.

You can support Caritas' work in the Philippines by clicking here.