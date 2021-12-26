Caritas Philippines SitRep 3: Typhoon Rai

PROGRAMME TITLE: Typhoon Odette (International Name: “Rai”)

PROGRAMME LOCATION: Mindanao and Visayas Areas of the Philippines

DATES COVERED: December 24, 2021

SITREP NUMBER: 3

SUBMITTED BY: Caritas Philippines

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Caritas Philippines deployed Rapid Assessment Teams to 7 heavily damaged provinces caused by the Typhoon Odette. The Typhoon made 9 landfalls that affected 10 dioceses: Surigao, Maasin, Talibon, Tagbilaran, Cebu, Kabankalan, San Carlos, Dumaguete, Taytay and Puerto Princesa.

Initial Report from the Assessment Teams are the following through the various sources(KII, Local DRRMO, Local Caritas, parishes, mapping, transect observation), yet partial and assessment data consolidation in on-going