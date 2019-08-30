Caraga stakeholders vow support for EO 70

By Venus L. Garcia

SURIGAO CITY, Surigao del Norte, Aug. 29 (PIA) -- Advancing inclusive and sustainable peace through ‘whole-of-nation’ approach, this is the focus of the pledge of commitment among the members of the Caraga Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC) during the 2nd Caraga RTF-ELCAC meeting presided by Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security and Caraga RTF-ELCAC Chairperson.

The problem on insurgency and other armed conflict were given priority as mandated in the Executive Order No. 70 of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Ang Caraga region naman ay isa mga priority regions pagdating dito sa national task force natin. Isa ito sa mga rehiyon na binabantayan talaga ni Pangulo dahil sa insurgency problem. At may mga direktiba galing sa national task force kung kaya ginagawa natin na regular ang pagmimeeting natin dito sa rehiyon (Caraga region is one of the priority regions as considered by the national task force. President Rodrigo Duterte himself gave special attention due insurgency problem. There are specific directives from the national task force that is why we are conducting regular meetings here in the region),” said Nograles.

The twelve clusters of the Caraga RTF-ELCAC also presented the programs, projects and activities, including the budgetary requirement, as contained in the action plan crafted by cluster members.

According to Manuel Orduña, Regional Director of the National Intelligence Coordinating Council Region 10, the government agencies, local government units and other stakeholders in Caraga are extending full cooperation and providing positive contributions.

He said that the task force is currently amplifying the established Peace and Development Zones or PDZs, a peace-building initiative which promotes the establishment of durable peace by addressing the root causes of conflict in Caraga region.

“All the efforts here in Caraga region are remarkable. The ongoing focused-military operations are proving to be successful against the New People's Army (NPA) rebels. The peace and development zones are already identified where all the government’s resources and efforts will be concentrated,” said Orduña.

Meanwhile, Department of Science and Technology (DOST) - Caraga Regional Director Dominga Mallonga shared how the agency could contribute in finding solutions to the communist armed conflict.

“There are significant Science and Technology research and innovations that will be beneficial to the Caraganons. In fact, we are set to launch a new project which will be piloted in five high schools,” Mallonga said.

She added that the theme, “Science for the People: Enabling Technologies for Sustainable Development,” of this year’s Science and Technology Week celebration really fits to support the efforts under the EO No. 70 in order to ultimately achieve the goal for sustainable peace and development.

echnical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA)-Caraga Regional Director Ashary Banto also pointed out the importance of the Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) offered by TESDA.

“We will ensure that we will be bringing the trainings to the barangays. So they don’t need to go to the provincial offices. They can easily inquire about their preferred TESDA courses and enrol or avail it for free,” said Banto.

Office of Civil Defense Caraga Regional Director Liza Mazo also mentioned the agency’s role of building capacity for resilience especially among the vulnerable sectors.

“It’s a mandate of the OCD to conduct capacity-building trainings. We already have our local DRRM councils down to the barangays. As such, we are committed to empower the locals, especially in the PDZs, through community-based disaster risk reduction management (CBDRM),” Mazo said.

Nograles urged the RTF-ELCAC members to be more sensitive to the needs and aspirations of conflict-affected communities by finding solutions through the use of retooled community support program (RCSP). (VLG/PIA-Surigao del Norte)