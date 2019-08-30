Caraga RTF-ELCAC clusters present action plans vs insurgency

By Jennifer P. Gaitano

BUTUAN CITY, Aug. 29 (PIA) -- After days of tedious formulation of action plans by the different clusters under the Regional Task Force To End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC) held here, all have been ironed out and presented during the joint during the 2nd RTF-ELCAC meeting on Tuesday, August 27 in Surigao City.

“Members of the different clusters convened to firm up their respective action plans and these were presented during the 2nd RTF-ELCAC meeting with Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles,” bared Director Lilibeth Famacion of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Caraga.

Undersecretary Joann Burgos of the Office of Cabinet Secretary, stressed the need for member-agencies to fully understand their respective functions and responsibilities in the task force to attain its common goal and that is to end the insurgency in Caraga region and attain sustainable peace and development.

She said Caraga is one of the most challenged areas in the country when it comes to peace and order.

“Cabinet Secretary Nograles is looking forward to be working with the different clusters in Caraga to address the insurgency concerns in the region and for a more peaceful and developed Caraga,” Burgos said.

According to Assistant Regional Director Roy Kantuna of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Caraga, this initiative of finalizing the actions plans for a comprehensive implementation of the Executive Order (EO) No. 70 is very timely, as these will also be used in the updating of the regional development plan, wherein the conflict-affected areas in the region are identified and given due attention for the establishments of investment programs.

It can be recalled that EO No. 70 was signed by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on December 4, 2018, and since then, government agencies have conducted various strategies to address the problem on insurgency in the country. (JPG/PIA-Caraga)