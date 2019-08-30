Caraga RTF-ELCAC boosts implementation of concrete PPAs that address insurgency problem

By Jennifer P. Gaitano

BUTUAN CITY, Aug. 29 (PIA) -- The government through the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC) has leveled up the implementation of concrete plans, programs and activities (PPAs) that would address the problem on insurgency in Caraga region.

Among these initiatives include the rehabilitation and establishment of long-term developmental projects for Caraganons to feel the concern and care of the government and to prevent people from the deceptions and recruitment of the New People’s Army to join the terrorist group and fight against the government.

During the 2nd RTF-ELCAC Meeting held in Surigao City with the presence of Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security and Chairperson of RTF-ELCAC in Caraga, each cluster thoroughly assessed the formulated action plans for the implementation of Executive Order No. 70 or the whole of nation approach to attain lasting peace in the region.

The RTF-ELCAC has also discussed the ongoing activities of the Task Force Siargao, Task Force Socorro and updates of Surigao City Airport Upgrading Project, Sayak Airport Development, Tandag City Airport Development, Surigao del Norte Nautical Highway, and Leyte-Surigao Bridge.

In his report, regional director Atty. Felix Alicer of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Caraga bared that the Task Force Siargao conducted an inspection to more than 1,000 establishments in several barangays of General Luna, Surigao del Norte and 671 of these are tourism-related establishments.

Meanwhile, CabSec. Nograles lauded the local officials of Surigao del Norte and Surigao City, who served as hosts of the meeting and acknowledged them for their support and active participation in all the initiatives and efforts of the RTF-ELCAC and for doing its best to stop the insurgency in the region.

Surigao del Norte governor Francisco Matugas said that despite of the great challenge in resolving the problem on insurgency, he is still positive that nothing is impossible when people unite and work together towards a common goal.

Also, Surigao City Mayor Ernesto Matugas, Jr. expressed that Caraganons will soon experience sustained peace and development in Caraga region. The government would further intensify the conduct of medical/dental mission; basic social services and other programs, which have been part of their priorities. (JPG/PIA-Caraga)