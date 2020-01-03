Caraga IPs join gov't in solving insurgency problem

By Jennifer P. Gaitano

BUTUAN CITY, Jan. 3 (PIA) - The Indigenous Peoples (IPs) in Caraga region are getting more participative in their involvement to government’s activities, particularly in solving the problem on insurgency. This is their way of support to the implementation of Executive Order 70 (EO70) of President Rodrigo Duterte to end local communist armed conflict.

The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) Caraga has intensified the conduct of capability building to IP leaders in the region to equip and give them the opportunity to contribute in finding solutions on the different issues and concerns, as well as the challenges that every community are facing today.

According to Director for Operations Leouel Santos of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), the IP sector is voluntarily getting involved in the activities that form part to the efforts and initiative of the government to address the concerns particularly in the conflict-affected areas.

“We continue conducting dialogue with the IP sector to know their issues and concerns and to assess what instrumentalities that the government has in order to address these concerns and help the sector excel in what they do in their respective communities,” bared Santos.

For Bae Bebeth Enriquez, a Mamanwa from Barangay Mahaba, Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte, the New People’s Army (NPA) has been causing too much chaos and distress to the IP communities, which hinders development among the tribes. Hence, she hoped for the defeat of the NPA terrorists in order to ensure bright future of the next generation.

“We could no longer take what the NPAs are doing to our communities. They have been abusive to the IP tribes and they are the main reason why we do not progress. We really hope and pray that with the government’s effort to put a stop on the armed conflict, the IP tribes would also experience a peaceful and developed life,” underlined Enriquez.

Meanwhile, NCIP-Caraga Regional Director Ferdausi Saniel Cerna encouraged all IPs to continue to have perseverance in all their undertakings and to remain strong along with the government in the fight against the NPAs in Caraga region.

“The President has always been very supportive to the IP sector and I believe it was among his inspiration in coming up with the implementation of EO70,” Cerna cited. (JPG/PIA-Caraga)