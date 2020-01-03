03 Jan 2020

Caraga IPs join gov't in solving insurgency problem

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 03 Jan 2020 View Original

By Jennifer P. Gaitano

BUTUAN CITY, Jan. 3 (PIA) - The Indigenous Peoples (IPs) in Caraga region are getting more participative in their involvement to government’s activities, particularly in solving the problem on insurgency. This is their way of support to the implementation of Executive Order 70 (EO70) of President Rodrigo Duterte to end local communist armed conflict.

The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) Caraga has intensified the conduct of capability building to IP leaders in the region to equip and give them the opportunity to contribute in finding solutions on the different issues and concerns, as well as the challenges that every community are facing today.

According to Director for Operations Leouel Santos of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), the IP sector is voluntarily getting involved in the activities that form part to the efforts and initiative of the government to address the concerns particularly in the conflict-affected areas.

“We continue conducting dialogue with the IP sector to know their issues and concerns and to assess what instrumentalities that the government has in order to address these concerns and help the sector excel in what they do in their respective communities,” bared Santos.

For Bae Bebeth Enriquez, a Mamanwa from Barangay Mahaba, Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte, the New People’s Army (NPA) has been causing too much chaos and distress to the IP communities, which hinders development among the tribes. Hence, she hoped for the defeat of the NPA terrorists in order to ensure bright future of the next generation.

“We could no longer take what the NPAs are doing to our communities. They have been abusive to the IP tribes and they are the main reason why we do not progress. We really hope and pray that with the government’s effort to put a stop on the armed conflict, the IP tribes would also experience a peaceful and developed life,” underlined Enriquez.

Meanwhile, NCIP-Caraga Regional Director Ferdausi Saniel Cerna encouraged all IPs to continue to have perseverance in all their undertakings and to remain strong along with the government in the fight against the NPAs in Caraga region.

“The President has always been very supportive to the IP sector and I believe it was among his inspiration in coming up with the implementation of EO70,” Cerna cited. (JPG/PIA-Caraga)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.