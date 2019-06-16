CAR reg’l task force to end communist armed conflict organized

By Carlito C. Dar

Published on June 15, 2019

BAGUIO CITY, June 14 (PIA) - - The National Task Force to End the Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF – ELCAC) met with members of the Cordillera Regional Development Council to discuss President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s agenda for a whole nation approach to finally address the country’s problem on communist armed conflict and recruitment.

Department of Budget and Management Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Janet Abuel, Cabinet Officer for Regional Development (CORD) for Cordillera, and National Security Adviser Deputy Director General Rufino Lopez Jr. led the NTF – ELCAC.

Abuel explained that the NTF – ELCAC wants to emphasize the President’s goal of a Whole – of – Nation approach in ending the 50- year old local communist armed conflict, which is a more serious, more centralized and more focused approach.

With the armed forces, police and the regional line agencies, we want to converge and synchronize our efforts, not by way of combative approach but for bringing in the basic programs and services especially to geographically isolated and displaced areas, Abuan stressed.

The goals are to make communist armed groups to return back to the mainstream and be active part of society, as well as to avoid additional membership or recruitment, she added.

Lopez along with Lt. Col. Joel Johnson provided briefing on the national plan to end local communist armed conflict for regional development and security, and on Executive Order No. 70 institutionalizing the Whole – of- Nation Approach in attaining Inclusive and Sustainable Peace, creating the NTF – ELCAC, and directing the adoption of the National Peace Framework.

Lt. Gen Emmanuel Salamat of AFP NOLCOM, MGen Pablo Lorenzo of the 5th ID of the Philippine Army and Police Regional Office Cordillera Regional Director P/BGen Israel Ephraim Dickson were also present in the meeting to provide more inputs on peace and order and armed conflict – related matters.

For the RDC – CAR’s part, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency Regional Director Roel Obusan presented the peace and order situationer for the region, National Commission on Indigenous Peoples - CAR Regional Director Roland Calde gave a situationer on the Indigenous People of Cordillera; NEDA - CAR Regional Director Milagros Rimando gave a briefing on the region’s socio – economic status and the role of the RDC while DILG – CAR Regional Director Marlo Iringan gave a presentation on the role of the Regional Peace and Order Council in ending armed conflict.

The activity also served as the organizational meeting for the Cordillera Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF – ELCAC).

The RTF – ELCAC will soon craft a regional plan. Member agencies will have 12 clusters to work on namely situational awareness and knowledge management; local government empowerment; legal cooperation; strategic communication; sectoral unification, capacity – building and empowerment; basic service; poverty reduction, livelihood and employment; infrastructure, resource management and employment; localized peace agreements; peace, law enforcement and development policy; E – CLIP and Amnesty Program, and International Engagement. This will then be cascaded down to the provincial, municipal and barangay level. (JDP/CCD-PIA CAR)