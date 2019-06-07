Capiz sets June 10 as 'Dengue Day'

By Alex Lumaque

ROXAS CITY, Capiz, June 6 (PIA) -- A simultaneous anti-dengue awareness activity is being initiated and coordinated in Capiz by the Provincial Health Office (PHO) to contain and prevent the alarming dengue mortality and morbidity in the province.

The initiative dubbed “Provincial Dengue Day”, set on June 10, will kick off with the launching of an audio – visual presentation on dengue at the giant LED screen at the Provincial Capitol here after the Monday’s flag raising ceremonies.

“This will be followed by a motorcade along the major thoroughfares in the city towards the identified six public schools where a dengue awareness program will be conducted,” said PHO Public Information Officer Ayr Altavas.

These schools are at Barangays Mongpong, Banica, Tiza, Milibili, Lawaan and Bolo.

Each team dispatched at the schools will coordinate with school officials for a program and simulated misting activity.

Based on PHO records, a total of 1,159 suspected dengue cases were recorded in the province from January 1 to May 25 this year. The statistics, which include seven deaths, is about 700 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

The Provincial Dengue Day is in view of the ASEAN Health Ministers agreement in a 2010 meeting in Singapore declaring the observance of June 15 of each year as ASEAN Dengue Day through the conduct of simultaneous national activities, as well as regional and provincial initiatives, as a collective event to promote effective and efficient prevention and control measures among different stakeholders in the fight against dengue.

June has also been declared as National Dengue Awareness Month as embodied in Proclamation No. 1204 issued by then Pres. Fidel Ramos in 1998. (LTP/AAL/PIA Capiz)