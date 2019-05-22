22 May 2019

Capiz records P350-M damage on rice crops

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 21 May 2019 View Original

By Jemin B. Guillermo

ROXAS CITY, Capiz, May 21 (PIA) -- More than P350 million worth of damage on rice crops due to drought was recorded by the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA)-Capiz.

Per damage assessment report as of May 10, OPA information officer Florie May Castro said the damage on rice crops already reached P358,452,650 in the entire province of Capiz due to the dry spell.

She added that the rice plantation of 8,883 farmers here are affected by the long drought which started last February.

“The area affected by calamity reached more than 9,612 hectares, of which more than 2,726 hectares of rice crops are totally damaged and more than 6,884 hectares of rice crops are partially damaged,” she said.

Castro also said that based on the farm gate price, the total losses of plantation reached P358,452,650.

“If we based on the cost of farm inputs, our total losses on rice crops is at P12,173,070,” she said.

The local government unit of Tapaz recently placed the town under the state of calamity due to the significant negative impact of dry spell on their rice plantation.

Castro said they are waiting for the weather advisory from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration for them to also properly give advice to the farmers here. (LTP/JBG/PIA6-Capiz)

