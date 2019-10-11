Capiz forms Task Force vs. insurgency

By Jemin B. Guillermo

ROXAS CITY, Capiz, Oct. 11 (PIA) – The province of Capiz has already formed its Provincial Task Force to counter insurgency.

Resolution No. 1, series of 2019, jointly passed and approved by the Provincial Peace and Order Council and Provincial Development Council has created the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-ELCAC) in the province of Capiz.

Governor Esteban Evan B. Contreras presides the joint meeting of the Provincial Peace and Order Council and Provincial Development Council which passed and approved Resolution No. 1, series of 2019 that created the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-ELCAC) in the province of Capiz. The joint meeting held September 30 here was presided by Governor Esteban Evan B. Contreras and attended by majority of the members of the two councils.

The Task Force is chaired by the Governor with the Vice Governor as the vice chairperson.

Members of the Task Force are all the mayors from the city and municipalities here, key officials and heads of the provincial local government, heads of identified national government agencies and civil society organizations.

The creation of the PTF-ELCAC is in view of Executive Order No. 70 issued by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte that institutionalizes the Whole-of-Nation approach in attaining inclusive and sustainable peace in the countryside by putting an end to local insurgency.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government had earlier issued Memorandum Circular No. 2019-125 directing local government units to strengthen the Whole-of-Nation approach to attain the goal of attaining inclusive and sustainable peace through intensified development and other peace building initiatives in conflict and vulnerable communities.

The primary responsibility of the Provincial Task Force is to harmonize and optimize government efforts and resources at the provincial level to address the root causes of insurgency and attain sustainable peace and development.

On the other hand, the 12 Clusters/Lines of Efforts under the Whole-of-Nation approach National Framework have already prepared their respective Implementation Plan.

The 12 clusters/lines of efforts include Situational Awareness and Knowledge Management, Local Government Empowerment, Legal Cooperation, Strategic Communication; Sectoral Unification, Capacity-building and Empowerment; Basic Services; Poverty Reduction, Livelihood and Employment; Infrastructure, Resource Management and Employment; Localized Peace Engagement; Peace, Law Enforcement and Development Support; E-CLIP and Amnesty Program; and International Engagement. (JBG/PIA6-Capiz)