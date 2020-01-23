CamSur responders join Team One Bicol, render assistance to ash-stricken communities in Taal and Batangas

By Ana-Liza S. Macatangay

PILI, Camarines Sur, Jan.22 (PIA) – Fifty-one out of the 103-member delegation of Team One Bicol Taal are respondents and personnel of Team Camarines Sur who committed not just skilled manpower but important logistics to assist ash-stricken communities affected by the Taal Volcano unrest, now going on for almost two weeks now.

Organized by the Office of the Presidential Adviser for Bicol Affairs (OPABA) thru USEC Marvel Clavecilla, Team One Bicol delegation coordinated closely with the Office of Civil Defense, Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Health, Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire, Department of Education, City of Legazpi and Team CamSur, with representatives from the Provincial Government, Bureau of Fire Protection -CamSur, Department of Education-CamSur, and Red Tag.

Team Cam Sur brought with them nurses, members of Psycho-social team who will conduct psycho social intervention, teams to assist camp management and camp coordination, WASH and Solid Waste Management, communication personnel to man the info-link and the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), and writers and photographers for documentation.

Considering the need for safe, potable water and available food, Team Cam Sur also provided one lorry truck, firetruck, ambulance and one mobile kitchen.

On Sunday, Team CamSur departed from the province and attended on Monday, Jan. 20, coordination meeting with the department heads of the local government unit of Bauan, Bauan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Emergency Response Office and barangay captains and officials of the municipality to discuss the assistance and augmentation needed by Bauan camp.

Environment Disaster Management and Emergency Response Office (EDMERO) Chief Luzena Bermeo said that the need for information system in the camp is critical as this would help track the status of the evacuees. The introduction and endorsement of the Infolink System will help facilitate the improvement of the information system.

Complementing this, Team One Bicol conducted data updating of the evacuees of Bauan Camp through the use of the Disaster Assistance Family Access Card. This is part of the process of helping improve the Information System of the camp to track the status of the evacuees.

The delegation will also provide psychosocial interventions especially for the children and women evacuees of the camp. Water, Sanitation and Hygiene habits will also be taught to the evacuees to prevent diseases in the camp and to promote positive life-long behaviors in water, sanitation and hygiene that they can apply not only in the camp but more importantly in their home and community. Lastly, the delegation shall also promote proper solid waste management among the camp evacuees. (LSMacatangay, with reports from Esthel Estropia-EDMERO-PIAV/Camarines Sur)