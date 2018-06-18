CamSur preps up for National Disaster Resilience Month

By Ana-Liza S. Macatangay

PILI, Camarines Sur, June 5 (PIA) – The provincial government of Camarines Sur, in line with the upcoming National Disaster Resilient Month celebration this July, convened the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officers (MDRRMO) from various municipalities to firm up activities related to the aforementioned event.

During the 2nd Quarterly PDRRMC and MDRRMO joint meeting held Wednesday, June 13 at Villa Del Rey Function Hall, Capitol Complex, Camarines Sur Vice Governor Fortunato Peña who facilitated the discussion, emphasized Governor Miguel Villafuerte’s marching order to equip the communities with the much needed trainings that will enhance disaster resiliency of affected barangays.

Tapped to carry the order is the provincial government's Environment Disaster Management Response Office (EDMERO) under the headship of its Chief, Luzena N. Bermeo.

One of the highlights of the celebration is the conduct of the Rescue Olympic 2018 Provincial Challenge slated in July.

The 5-day Rescue Olympics is expected to engage rescue groups in various exercises and challenges that will test their preparedness, endurance, alertness and effective response in times of emergencies and disasters.

It aims to institutionalize functional, interactive-cooperative network among rescue teams and individuals working at the DRRM, showcase the preparedness of the province in times of disaster in terms of proper rescue/emergency management, build camaraderie among the municipalities and other groups for securing every lives and property, and increase the capacity of Incident/event Management Team members of Camarines Sur in times of disaster and similar situations.

The lined up events are RESCUE M.A.R.C.H. (Mass Assembly for Rescue and Care for Humanity), Camp Management and Coordination set-up, Establishment of Incident Management Team (IMT), IMT Simulation Exercises, rescue Olympics with government agencies, NGOs and volunteer groups as participants, School Disaster Risk Reduction Management (SDRRM) First Aid Olympics and awarding ceremony.

Provincial Rescue Olympics 2018 contenders include Del Gallego (1st District), Pasacao (2nd District), Calabanga (3rd District), Tigaon (4th District) and Iriga City (5th District). Areas or events include pre-hospital care, rope rescue, fire-fighting and Water Search and Rescue (WASAR).

SDRRM First Aid Olympics will be participated in by tertiary schools with established SDRRM and will compete in the following categories; bandaging relay, splinting relay, transfer relay and basic life support. (LSMacatangay-PIA5/Camarines Sur)