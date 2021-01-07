CamSur New Year evacuees return home as flood recedes

By Ana-Liza S. Macatangay

PILI, CAMARINES SUR, Jan.06 (PIA)—Nearly 300 families were forced to leave their homes on New Year’s Eve when the tail-end of a cold front brought continuous rainfall that inundated and swamped low-lying areas in most parts of Camarines Sur.

Greatly affected were residents of Sipocot, Libmanan, Sagñay, Ocampo, Canaman, Buhi and Nabua. The unprecedented rise of flood water pushed the reluctant residents to finally leave the safe confines of their homes and move to higher and safer grounds.

Some of them stayed in designated evacuation centers while others stayed in private houses to ensure their safety.

While other residents were able to return home to celebrate New Year after a few days, some residents though from Brgy. Haring in Canaman, Brgy. San Buenaventura in Buhi and Brgys. San Isidro-Poblacion, San Francisco and Santiago Young are still at the evacuation centers, as of Monday.

Flooding was also everywhere. Out of 35 municipalities and 2 cities in the province, overflowing water was recorded in 21 municipalities and in Iriga City.

Massive overflowing of water also occurred in residential areas and flooded the rice fields of the municipality of Cabusao. Spillways also overflowed in Brgys. Napulidan, San Jose, Poblacion -Barrera Jr. and Poblacion -San Pedro, all in the municipality of Lupi.

Twenty-five barangays in Nabua were also submerged in flood water while 17 barangays in Calabanga, mostly rice fields suffered the same fate. Libmanan also monitored flooding in 19 barangays in their area of jurisdiction.

The displacement of the upper layer of soil in mountainous areas resulted to the occurrence of various landslides specifically in Sitios Dinumpilan and Guimbal, Malinao and Mambulo Nuevo in Libmanan; Brgy. Genorangan in Lagonoy; Brgy. Cabacongan in Caramoan; San Pedro (Sitio Poro) and Sagrada Familia (Bongsoran), Laganac in Balatan, Patitinan in Sagñay and Brgy. Mangga in Bato, Camarines Sur.

As per monitoring and report submitted by the members of Camarines Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), rip rap was also damaged at Zone 3, La Medalla in Iriga City. One side of the road of Zone 6 at Brgy. Sto Niño, Bula eroded, while the riprap at Bulaong bridge at Brgy. Puro-Batia in Libmanan also collapsed.

Four (4) fatalities were recorded, one is a 3-year old male child from Sitio Budal, Mangayawan in Canaman who drowned when he fell from the boat on Dec. 30. His body was found in Brgy. Cagbunga in Pamplona on Jan. 1, 2021. This incident though is not related to the weather disturbance.

Three weather-related fatalities include that of Edwin Cecillano, a 48-male from Barangay II Garchitorena who drowned in Ason River on Dec. 31. His body was found in Sitio Kaka Brgy. Dangla on Jan. 2. The lifeless bodies of Juan Caballero and Efren Del Castillo were also found from a capsized boat in Brgy. Sumaoy, also in the coastal town of Garchitorena. Their bodies were recovered on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, respectively.

The PDRRMC’s response led to lesser casualties and damages after Camarines Sur Governor Miguel “Migz” Villafuerte issued Memo No. 2 or the Supplemental Provisions to the Red Alert Status issued before the yuletide season, effective Dec. 21.

While everyone is enjoying the holiday break, PDRRMC members were deployed to check and monitor the residents in vulnerable areas, aid in evacuation and camp management, and conducted relief operations, among others. (LSMacatangay-PIAV/Camarines Sur)