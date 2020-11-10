CamSur Gov extends class suspension anew

By Ana-Liza S. Macatangay Published on November 9, 2020

PILI, CAMARINES SUR, Nov. 9 (PIA) – With most of the municipalities still submerged in floodwater and with no power and communication lines due to the extent of damages caused by STY Rolly, Camarines Sur Governor and Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) Chair Miguel Villafuerte released another memorandum extending the suspension of classes in all levels, for both public and private schools in the province until Nov. 15.

The extension of the suspension of classes was based on the monitoring conducted by PDRRMC. Most of the municipalities are still with no electricity and majority of these areas still suffer from unstable to entirely no communication at all.

Flooded areas include 30 municipalities and 220 barangays from the five (5) districts of Camarines Sur. The areas are swamped with floodwater making it unfeasible for the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines’ (NGCP) crew and concerned cooperatives to conduct restoration activities.

District V has the most flooded barangays numbering to 79. These include the municipalities of Baao, Balatan, Bato, Buhi, Bula, Nabua, and the City of Iriga.

In his memorandum, Gov. Villafuerte stressed that the extended suspension is “to give consideration to learners and educators who do not have access to electricity and internet connection as power and telecommunication providers continue their repair and restoration efforts.”

Last week, he issued the same memorandum suspending the classes from Nov. 3 to 7, putting into consideration the risk that the learners and the educators have to face just to deliver their modules.

“One of the primary concerns during this crisis is the risk confronted by learners who have to go outdoors to places where they could overcome the poor or lack of internet connection,” Villafuerte said.

He also said that learners, and their parents also face risks in acquiring modules from school that are still “inundated or through roads that are hardly accessible due to uprooted trees and leaning electrical posts.” (LSMacatangay,PIAV/Camarines Sur)