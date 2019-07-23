CamSur and Naga City DRRMCs, prep up for the “Big One”

By Ana-Liza S. Macatangay Published on July 22, 2019

PILI, Camarines Sur, July 22 (PIA)—In preparation for the “Big One”, the Camarines Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) and the Naga City DRRMC will conduct a 24-hour joint simulation exercises (SimEx) along Panganiban road from July 24-25, with Naga City as the staging venue.

This is in line with the national government’s directive to invest in enhancing resilience and build a much safer, adaptive and disaster-resilient Filipino communities, towards sustainable development.

The activity is also the highlight of the provincial government’s celebration of the National Disaster Resilience Month 2019 which formally opened on Tuesday, July 2 with the orientation of invited responders coming from various government agencies, communication groups and Municipal DRRMOs coming from the 35 municipalities and 2 cities.

The joint SimEx will showcase a mock-up for the West Valley Fault 7.2 magnitude earthquake, also called ‘The Big One’ with more than 600 responders from 39 member agencies and organizations, as well as all C/MDRRMO’s of the provinces as participants.

Environment, Disaster Management and Emergency Response Office (EDMERO) Chief Lucena Bermeo explained during the Plenary Session for the province-wide Response Protocol held July 15 at the Villa del Rey, Capitol Complex, here that the simulation exercise will test the skills, inter-operability, and multi-agency coordination between the response units of the province.

This is meant to evaluate and assess the council’s capacity to augment the rescue units of Taguig City, while maintaining the safety and security of the people in Camarines Sur if the 7.2 magnitude earthquake happens.

“Naga City will be staged as Taguig City, which is the area assigned for augmentation and assistance of CamSur PDRRMC in case The Big One transpires. Meanwhile, Naga City is assigned to augment and assist Pateros during The Big One,” Bermeo said.

The Joint Simulation Exercise for The Big One will feature collapsed structure, high angle rescue, vehicle rescue, and many other incidents that will be staged along the Peñafrancia Avenue in Naga City.

To check if it can effectively respond to the Big One and assist Taguig City and Pateros, the areas assigned to CamSur and Naga City in case it transpires, the PDRRMC has decided to immediately jumpstart the preparations to test the level of its current preparedness in responding to catastrophic disaster along with Naga City, thus the SimEx happening at 1:00PM of July 24 until 1:00PM of July 25, in Naga City

Prior to the simulation exercise, CamSur PDRRMC has already convened the PDRRMC members and City/Municipal DRRMOs for the formulation of the province-wide disaster response protocol and standard operating procedures on Mass Casualty Incident, sudden on-set, and slow on-set hazards. (LSMacatangay, with reports from CamSurMultiMedia,ELEstropia-PIAV/Camarines Sur)